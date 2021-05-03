ANC step aside resolution won’t end factional battles – analyst

Members of the national working committee are expected to collate lists of party members affected by the resolution this week.

JOHANNESBURG - A political analyst believes the African National Congress (ANC)'s step aside resolution will not end factional battles within the party.

Members of the national working committee are expected to collate lists of party members affected by the resolution this week.

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is facing corruption charges stemming from his time as premier of the Free State, is among those impacted.

READ: ANC set for tug of war over graft strategy

The ANC had initially given party members affected by the step aside resolution 30 days to do so or face suspension.

Political analysts Lesiba Teffo on Sunday said it had become evident the resolution added more headache to an already troubled organisation plagued by factional battles.

“They cannot continue to pretend that all is well when it isn’t. And if there are remedies, then revoke those remedies in order to correct and to bring people in line.”

Those affected by the step aside resolution include Magashule, former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and MP Bongani Bongo.

Meanwhile, the ANC national working committee is expected to process reports relating to the matter this week.

The NEC will meet this weekend.

WATCH: 'Ace Magashule must fall' - Civil society pickets outside Zondo Commission

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.