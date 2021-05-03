ANC MP Bongo to appeal NEC decision forcing him to step aside

The African National Congress (ANC) had given party members affected by the step aside resolution 30 days to do so or face suspension, but many like Bongo and secretary-general Ace Magashule were defiant and hanging on to their positions.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo said that he would appeal a national executive committee (NEC) decision forcing him to step aside.

The NEC member said that he’d been cleared by a court of law on allegations that he had bribed a parliamentary official to collapse an inquiry into Eskom.

READ: Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo cleared of corruption

The ANC has given party members affected by the step aside resolution 30 days to do so or face suspension, but many like Bongo and secretary-general Ace Magashule were defiant and hanging on to their positions.

Bongo, who won his bribery and corruption case in the Western Cape High Court, faces another corruption case in his home province of Mpumalanga.

However, the Home Affairs committee chairperson believed that he would be acquitted there as well.

ALSO READ: ANC step aside resolution won’t end factional battles – analyst

"I'm going to be cleared by the Mpumalanga High Court, so why must I step aside? They say I must set aside but I'm going to appeal that decision."

Bongo said that he and other affected members had appealed the resolution of the NEC, which meets again this weekend.

"The NEC is going to be meeting over this matter, so we'll only know once the NEC has met but I'm appealing the decision there."

ANC caucus spokesperson, Nomfanelo Kota, said that they were not the deploying authority and the matter would be handled at national level.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.