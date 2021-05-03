ANC leaders shouldn't pretend they don't know Watson, Gomez - Montana

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana said that the African National Congress (ANC) could not distance itself from the fundraising efforts of Maria Gomez or donations from Bosasa’s Gavin Watson.

Montana was testifying at the state capture commission on Monday.

A director of Swifambo, a company that scored a locomotives contract for R3.5 billion, told investigators that he paid R80 million to fundraisers, including Gomez.

Montana said that he was present when former ANC treasurer-general, Zweli Mkhize, personally met Gomez, who played a key role in raising funds for the party, but he said that he didn't get the full R80 million.

The former Prasa boss said that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have told the Zondo Commission the truth about how the ANC got money from state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

"I heard the leadership of the ANC has come and said that this was the work of 'some people'. No, it's a way of life in the ANC, chair. There is no state-owned enterprise that the ANC has not approached, chair," Montana said.

Montana said that party leaders knew Watson and Gomez, who allegedly asked for R80 million from Auswell Mashaba of Swifambo.

He added that Gomez told him that she paid the money but Mkhize said that he did not get all of it.

Montana said that instead of ostracising its donors, the party should just say it was changing its ways.

He also said that it was not true that the Swifambo contract was corrupt or that the company was a front.

