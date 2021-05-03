Alleged crime mastermind Modack, co-accused's attempted murder case postponed

Modack and two co-accused were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in the botched hit on defence attorney William Booth last April.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged criminal underworld figure Nafiz Modack will be back in the dock at the end of this week to answer to attempted murder charges.

At least 20 police officers guarded courtroom 16 where the three men appeared.

Modack appeared alongside Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan.

They’re facing charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communication Act.

Monday’s matter was postponed for the State to consolidate all the counts.

Police Minister Bheki Cele sat in on court proceedings: “The police must keep up the good work and finally people in Cape Town will get to live normal lives.”

Modack and Morgan also face separate charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and the illegal interception of communication.

The State believes Modack played a key role in the attempted assassination of Booth.

This matter has been postponed until 7 May.

