Allandale Road in Midrand closed due to service delivery protest

JOHANNESBURG - Allandale Road in Midrand remains closed to traffic on Monday morning due to a service delivery protest in the area.

Residents from Klipfontein informal settlement are burning tyres and barricading the road with stones.

They're angry over the lack of service delivery in their area.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There is currently burning tyres on the road surface and there is not advisable for motorists to drive on.”

