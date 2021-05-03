11 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 54,417

The Department of Health said 1,222 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking our national death toll to 54,417.

The Department of Health said 1,222 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle.

These bring the known caseload - since the start of the pandemic - to 1 584 064.

Over 1. 5 million people have recuperated so far, with the country's recovery rate at 95%.

On the vaccine front, 318,670 healthcare workers have now received the jab.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 584 064 the total number of deaths is 54 417 the total number of recoveries is 1 507 778 and the total number of vaccines administered is 318 670. pic.twitter.com/y67mZbFKsP Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 2, 2021

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 May.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/FdYq5OLzgJ Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 2, 2021

