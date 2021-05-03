Go

11 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 54,417

The Department of Health said 1,222 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking our national death toll to 54,417.

These bring the known caseload - since the start of the pandemic - to 1 584 064.

Over 1. 5 million people have recuperated so far, with the country's recovery rate at 95%.

On the vaccine front, 318,670 healthcare workers have now received the jab.

