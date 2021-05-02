Winning Lotto results: Saturday, 1 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 1 May 2021 are:

LOTTO: 10 - 11- 13 - 20 - 43 - 51 B 04

LOTTO PLUS 1: 24 - 26 - 28 - 31 - 36 - 40 B 14

THE LOTTO PLUS 2: 09 - 13 - 31 - 33 - 37 - 48 B 28

