SABC denies claims its unable to pay salaries

JOHANNEBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Sunday denied claims that it was unable to pay salaries following reports that staff at the public broadcaster did not receive their April pay checks.

According to Times Live the state-owned broadcaster failed to pay last month's salaries due to financial difficulties.

However, the corporation said it managed to recover lost ground as a result of the pandemic and is exceeding financial targets.

The SABC recently underwent a restructuring process to trim its R2.4 billion annual wage bill.

About 600 staffers were retrenched last month.

Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told Eyewitness News, “It must be noted that these rumours are unfounded and fake, and no doubt spread with malicious intent and designed to discredit the corporation, as the SABC has significantly reduced its salary bill and has begun to witness substantial improvement in revenue generation to assist the organisation to be self-sustaining.”

