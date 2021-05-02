Report: Zulu royals embroiled in alleged fraudulent will dispute

Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu claim that the will in the possession of the royal family's lawyer, Jerome Ngwenya, might be fake and want its authenticity to be fully tested.

JOHANNESBURG - Daughters of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini with his first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, plan to seek an interdict to halt the execution of the late king's will - claiming it may be fraudulent.

According to the Sunday Times, the princesses say they have acquired the services of a handwriting expert who said that the signature on the will read out by brokers representing Sanlam trust at a family meeting over a month ago, was not consistent with that of the late king.

At the same time, their mother Dlamini has approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict the coronation of a regent or king.

She is said to be looking to the court to recognise her civil marriage to the late king as his only legally binding union.

The matter is set down for 7 May.

On Friday, it was announced that regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, had passed away.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was appointed regent of the Zulu nation following the passing of her husband, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last month.

It was expected that her eldest son, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, would take over as the next king after a three-month mourning period.

The cause of her passing has not yet been stated, however, Eyewitness News understands that she was admitted to hospital last week.

Queen Mantfombi married King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1977, becoming his third wife.

She was aged 65 at the time of her passing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to the amaZulu nation. In a statement on Friday morning, President Ramaphosa said that the country stood with the royal family and amaZulu in their compounded grief.

