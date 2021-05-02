Naptosa: Government not adequately addressing COVID-19 safety in schools

The Basic Education Department has assured South Africans that measures have been put in place to address the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools.

JOHANNESBURG - As public schools are expected to start the second term on Monday, teachers’ union Naptosa said safety at schools was not being adequately addressed by the government.

Pupils were expected back in the classroom following a short break.

Naptosa said children and teachers were not entirely protected amid fears of a protentional third wave of COVID-19 infections which could be made worse by the winter season.

Union president Basil Manuel said schools cannot afford to be complacent.

“Naptosa teachers have had a very difficult first term and while they’ve had the short break, they have concerns. The quality of learning and teaching, particularly because of the disruptions, but at the same time, we are also worried about the third wave which we are told is on our doorstep.”

