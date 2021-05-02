Metrobus strike: Jhb residents urged to make alternative transport plans

With public schools reopening for the second term tomorrow, Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said commuters should prepare for major disruptions.

JOHANNESNURG – Johannesburg residents who rely on Metrobus services are being urged to make alternative transport plans following an announcement by the bus service that its operations will be disrupted on Monday due to a planned strike by its bus drivers tomorrow.

Some of its more than 200 routes across the city will be affected as members affiliated to labour union, the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa), said they would not report for work, citing a number of grievances, including a deadlock over wages increases.

“It is unfortunate that we are going to have this strike right at the opening of the schools. Under normal circumstances Metrobus moves anything from 14,000 to 16,000 people a day so on Monday we do expect disruptions on our routes. None of the Demawusa affiliates will be on working but we are hoping the other unions who won’t be on strike will be able to transport passengers.”

