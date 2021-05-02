Lindani Myeni: KZN govt slams US govt for continued killing of black people

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the US and world leaders have failed in addressing the violence and brutality suffered by black people at the hands of police.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Social Development MEC on Saturday slammed the United States government for the continued killing of black people at the hands of police.

This after the remains of former rugby player Lindani Myeni arrived at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday.

Myeni was shot and killed by Honolulu police two weeks ago. The police have denied any wrongoing.

The 29-year-old will be laid to rest next week.

As the body of Myeni arrived in Johannesburg on Saturday, his family, friends and government officials were on site to receive his remains.

Myeni’s devastated wife, Lindsay, and their two children were among the mourners who attended a special prayer meeting in his honour.

KZN Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, who was also in attendance, said she believed the US government should hang its head in shame over the killing of black people.

“As the province of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans, we will refuse for (Myeni) to become another statistic in the long list of black men and black women who are murdered by America.”

Khoza said the US and world leaders have failed in addressing the violence and brutality suffered by black people at the hands of police.

“The deafening silence of some world leaders at the killing of our brothers and sisters at the hand of these policemen leaves a lot to be desired.”

At the same time, a recording of the 911 call made just before Myeni’s death reveals shocking details about the incident.

In the emergency call, a woman reports Myeni is unarmed and had entered her home - she initially sounds relatively calm but as the call progresses, she gets more distraught and frantic.

