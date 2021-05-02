KZN gov awaits response on request to hold official funeral for Queen Mantfombi

Premier Sihle Zikalala said an official funeral would be a way to honour the role she played in the Zulu kingdom.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has requested The Presidency to declare a state funeral for the late amaZulu nation queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The queen passed away on Thursday in a Johannesburg hospital aged 65.

Her death comes a month after she was appointed regent in accordance with the wishes of her late husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

KZN Government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso the application was being considered by the Presidency and the provincial government would await communication on the matter.

The Zulu royal family was expected to meet on Sunday to finalise the queen’s funeral arrangements.

