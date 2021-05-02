First batch of 325,000 Pfizer vaccines to land in SA on Sunday night

Government said it was expecting the same number of vaccines to arrive in South Africa on a weekly basis. This will total over 1.3 million jabs from Pfizer by the end of May.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has announced that the first batch of 325,260 vaccines from Pfizer would touch down at OR Tambo International Airport just before midnight on Sunday.

Minister Zweli Mkhize said the consignment will be transported to a central warehouse and to the national control laboratory for quality assurance and then released to provinces.

Government said it was expecting the same number of vaccines to arrive in South Africa on a weekly basis.

This will total over 1.3 million jabs from Pfizer by the end of May.

South Africa's vaccination drive currently hinges on jabs produced by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Over 318,600 of the country's healthcare workers have so far received their Johnson and Johnson vaccines through the Sisonke trial.

Government added it was gearing up to start with its official rollout for senior citizens and that it also plans to procure vaccines developed in Russia and China.

