Fatal Mpumalanga crash claims 4 lives

The victims - a man, a woman and two children - died on the scene, while the truck driver sustained no injuries

JOHANNESBUG - Four people have died in a car crash on the N4 toll road near Machadodorp in Mpumalanga after a truck collided head-on with a Ford Figo hatchback on Saturday night.

The victims - a man, a woman and two children - died on the scene, while the truck driver sustained no injuries.

The victims were trapped inside the wreckage and the jaws of life had to be used to remove their bodies from the vehicle.

The cause of the collision is unknown, but police are investigating.



Transport department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, told Eyewitness News, “Four people were killed on the N4 (on Saturday night) near Machadodorp, just outside the tollgate plaza. The four were killed when a head-on collision occurred between a sedan and an articulated truck. The four occupants include a woman, a man and two children.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.