Contralesa calls on Zulu nation to unite after passing of queen

Queen Mantfombi Madlamini Zulu's death comes a month after she was appointed regent in accordance with the wishes of her late husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has called the Zulu nation to use the passing of its late regent, Queen Mantfombi Madlamini Zulu, to unite.

The queen passed away this week at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 65.

Her death comes a month after she was appointed regent in accordance with the wishes of her late husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Describing the late queen as a humble person Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena called for the legacy of the royal to be respected.

“As Contralesa, we want to say … may we please avoid all those speculations and rumours. Let’s avoid whatever might cause divisions in the royal family. Let’s focus on how we are putting our queen to rest.”

Meanwhile the daughters of the late amaZulu King with his first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, plan to seek an interdict to halt the execution of the late king's will - claiming it may be fraudulent.

According to the Sunday Times, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu claim that the will in the possession of the royal family's lawyer, Jerome Ngwenya, might be fake and want its authenticity to be fully tested.

The princesses said they had acquired the services of a handwriting expert who said that the signature on the will read out by brokers representing Sanlam trust at a family meeting over a month ago, was not consistent with that of the late king.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.