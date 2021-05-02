Community tipoffs led to arrest of two alleged cop killers in CTN, say police

Metro police officer Mzuvukile Mhlengi was gunned down outside his home in Philippi on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police on Sunday said tipoffs by community members led to the arrest of two alleged cop killers this week.

Metro police officer Mzuvukile Mhlengi was gunned down on Wednesday. The 49-year-old was based at the Metro Police Radio Control at N1 City in Goodwood.

He was off duty at the time and was shot while sitting in his vehicle outside his home in Philippi.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said two suspects - aged 39 and 49 - fled the scene in his vehicle.

“The vehicle of the deceased was found in one of the suspects’ possession. Both have been detained at Philippi East Police Station and will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday, 3 May, on charges of murder.”

