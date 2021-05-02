56 South Africans die from COVID-related complications in last 24hrs

The health department says 1,623 new cases were also picked up in the same day.

JOHANNESBURG – As of today, it’s been reported that 56 more people have died from COVID-19 related complications in the last 24 hours in South Africa, bringing the country's death toll to 54,406.

The health department on Saturday said 1,623 new cases were also picked up in the same day - pushing our known case load to more than 1 million 582 thousand positive cases.

South Africa’s recovery rate is still at 95% - this translates into 1 506,732 recoveries since the outbreak in March last year.

On the vaccination front, 318,670 vaccines have so far been administered.

