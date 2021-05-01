Go

WATCH: Prayer service for Lindani Myeni as his remains arrive on home soil

Former rugby player and father of two, Lindani Myeni's body arrives at OR Tambo International Airport.

File Image: The body of former ruby player Lindani Myeni has arrived at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @kzngov on Twitter.
File Image: The body of former ruby player Lindani Myeni has arrived at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @kzngov on Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The body of the late Lindani Myeni, who was shot and killed by Honolulu police, has arrived in South Africa.

The former rugby player and father of two, died earlier this month after he was shot dead by police in Hawaii who were responding to a call of a “burglary in progress”.

His remains will be released to his family following a prayer service at the airport, before his body departs to his final resting place in KwaZulu-Natal.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA