WATCH: Prayer service for Lindani Myeni as his remains arrive on home soil

Former rugby player and father of two, Lindani Myeni's body arrives at OR Tambo International Airport.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of the late Lindani Myeni, who was shot and killed by Honolulu police, has arrived in South Africa.

The former rugby player and father of two, died earlier this month after he was shot dead by police in Hawaii who were responding to a call of a “burglary in progress”.

His remains will be released to his family following a prayer service at the airport, before his body departs to his final resting place in KwaZulu-Natal.

Flight BA1057 carrying Lindani Myeni’s remains lands at OR Tambo International Airport.



Myeni was fatally shot during an altercation with three White US police officers outside his residence in Nuuanu in Hawaii (US). #LindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/snWLVMH8AN — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 1, 2021

A short prayer service will be held by the receiving committee and the family. The body will then be transported to KwaZulu-Natal. #LindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/wMU4hYQNK8 — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 1, 2021

Lindani returns home, to lie in eternal rest in the fertile soil of the African garden and next to his next of kin. #LindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/e0szgpiORz — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 1, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.