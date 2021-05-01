Virgin Active cyber attack results in freeze of online systems

The health club says it has been targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals.

JOHANNESBURG - Virgin Active South Africa on Saturday said some of its systems were offline following a cyber-attack on its network.

The health club said it was targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals on Friday and was forced to go offline as precautionary measure to investigate and contain the data breach.

It is not yet clear how hackers managed to compromise the gym franchise's systems, which says there is no indication that any data has been removed.

Virgin said its clubs were operating as normal but urged members to remain vigilant of any suspicious activity online.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.