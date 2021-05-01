US failed to protect Lindani Myeni, says KZN govt

Lindani Myeni's body has arrived in South Africa from the US, where he was shot and killed by police in Hawaii.

JOHANNESRBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal government on Saturday condemned the United States for failing to protect 29-year-old Lindani Myeni.

A delegation of officials joined family and friends of the late former rugby player in a prayer service at OR Tambo International Airport.

Myeni's body arrived in South Africa on Saturday morning from the US, where he was shot and killed by police in Hawaii.

Police officers claim he became violent when they arrived at a property where they had received a complaint about an alleged burglary.

MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, said the Myeni family has been robbed of a strong father figure, husband and son.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that we stand here today to welcome home the body of the son of the soil who brutally died in the hands of the people who were supposed to protect him; who’s shining light has been extinguished by the brutal hands of policemen.”

Khoza said America should hang its head in shame.

“It is a sad indictment on Americans that their country continues to be associated with the senseless murder of black people by their police. The careless murder of our son has, if anything, diminished the little hope that there will be a sudden change in police attitudes.”

