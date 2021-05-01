Go

Trade and Industry Minister says govt pushing broad-based economic empowerment

On Friday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel held a briefing with CEO’s and unions on employee ownership structures.

FILE: Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - As the country marks International Workers’ Day, government has said it is working to establish a labour framework that will ensure the working class participates meaningfully in the economy.

The government policy has seen over 150,000 workers being part-owners of the companies they work for through shareholding.

Patel said broad-based transformation was important to the economy and reversing the imbalances of the past.
“An increasing number of JSE-listed companies have leveraged worker ownership to drive transformation in their companies through measures promoting broad-based economic empowerment. These companies range from Sasol to Impala Platinum to Cash Build, to Vodacom and Sanlam.”

