Trade and Industry Minister says govt pushing broad-based economic empowerment

On Friday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel held a briefing with CEO’s and unions on employee ownership structures.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country marks International Workers’ Day, government has said it is working to establish a labour framework that will ensure the working class participates meaningfully in the economy.

The government policy has seen over 150,000 workers being part-owners of the companies they work for through shareholding.

Patel said broad-based transformation was important to the economy and reversing the imbalances of the past.

“An increasing number of JSE-listed companies have leveraged worker ownership to drive transformation in their companies through measures promoting broad-based economic empowerment. These companies range from Sasol to Impala Platinum to Cash Build, to Vodacom and Sanlam.”

