Talks underway to review school assistants contracts

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education department says talks are underway to review contracts for school assistants, with a proposed second phase to commence later this year.

The Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus officially came to an end yesterday on 30 April.

The initiative aimed to create employment opportunities and support workers negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The programme, which started in December, employed more than 300,000 general assistants who were placed at schools across the country. Over, 868,000 applications were received from young people when the initiative was started.

Of the successful candidates, 67% were Education Assistants and 33% were General School Assistants.

More than 27,000 school governing body funded posts were saved.

