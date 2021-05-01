Relief at the petrol pumps as fuel prices set to drop

Meanwhile, paraffin will decrease by 23 cents per litre and LP gas will decrease by R1.72 per kilogram.

JOHANNESBURG - The energy department on Saturday announced that fuel prices are set to decrease this month.

This will be a relief for many following steep price hikes in April.

As of midnight on Tuesday, petrol will decrease by nine cents per litre, while diesel will go down by 31 cents per litre.

The Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beared said it hoped there would be more price relief to fuel prices for users over the coming months.

“The exchange rate has continued its pleasing strengthening trend against the US dollar and international petroleum prices, which increased slightly in the first two weeks of April have held steady since. As we head into winter, South Africans who use paraffin for lighting, cooking and heating will no doubt be glad about this news," he said.

