Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind

Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on workers to continue to lead the fight against COVID-19 and participate in the Sisonke vaccination drive.

In his May Day statement, Ramaphosa said poor, unemployed and working-class South Africans were top of mind.

He spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday.

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to front line workers as the country continues to battle the virus.

“South African workers have sacrificed a lot and have been severely impacted by this pandemic in terms of the loss of income, with their families or livelihoods being negatively affected.

Ramaphosa also spoke about unity in the African National Congress, calling on workers to ensure that the alliance is renewed for the sake of unity in the already divided party.

“We will, as in the past, work together not only to develop a manifesto, but we will work together to select those who should become candidates.”

SACP Secretary-General Blade Nzimande also spoke at the event calling on government to resolve the wage impasse with public sector unions.

