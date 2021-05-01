Ramaphosa: Govt striving to improve working, living conditions in SA

Addressing the Cosatu's May Day rally, Ramaphosa paid tribute to frontline workers who have been at the forefront of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday promised South Africa's working class that government would continue to improve their working and living conditions.

South African workers have sacrificed a lot and have been severely impacted by the pandemic in terms of loss of income with their livelihoods being negatively affected.

“Frontline workers such as medical personnel, the police, teachers and other staff members in the public service and workers in retail have put their lives on the line during the height of the pandemic to keep the country going. We solute these heroes and heroines of our country.”

Ramaphosa added the tripartite alliance must show leadership and not allow divisions among them.

“It is in times like these of great difficulty, that the alliance between the ANC, The South African Communist Party and Cosatu must continue to show united leadership. Let us not allow ourselves to be diverted from the challenging tasks at hand. Let us deal with the matters that cause strife and division.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC heeded the call to return to the wage bargaining table and have thorough negotiations.

“The ANC-led government reaffirms its commitment to protecting collective bargaining and all other labour rights that many workers sacrifice so much for. This sentiment has been endorsed by comrade Senzo Mchunu, who is the responsible minister in the public service as recently as this week.”

