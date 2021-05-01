Police investigating fatal taxi-related shooting in Kraaifontein

A 25 year old man - yet to be identified - was shot and killed in Wallacedene on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town are investigating another fatal taxi-related shooting - this time in Kraaifontein.

According to reports, the deceased was a taxi driver, who was gunned down while waiting for his taxi to be washed at a carwash.

The police's Frederik van Wyk, said, “The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The murder is believed to be taxi-related. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

This incident comes amid an apparent increase in suspected taxi-related violence in Cape Town.

Just last month, three taxi owners were also gunned down in the Mother City.

The president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Victor Wiwi, Uitsig community leader and taxi boss, Angelo Kube, and Khayelitsha taxi owner, Goodman Lomboza, died in separate shootings in April.

