Lily Mine workers' families determined to recover loved ones’ trapped remains

JOHANNESRBUG - The families of the three mine workers who were trapped underground at the Lily Mine in Mpumalanga on Saturday said they were more determined than ever to recover the remains of their loved ones.

For the last two years, they have been camping there hoping government would assist in retrieving the container that vanished underground with Pretty Mkambule, Solomon Nyarende and Yvonne Mnisi trapped inside in 2016.

It’s been more than five years since the workers disappeared underground and exactly two years since their loved ones began camping at the Lily Mine.

They have been there hoping that government would assist in retrieving the container after it was announced that it will be unsafe to do so.

The families have endured what they call “abuse” since then.

In 2019, were attacked and Nkambule’s mother was left injured.

Family spokesperson Harry Mazibuko said they would stay there until government does something.

“We are appealing to our government to please intervene. The situation is not good.”

Mazibuko said to make matters worse, he was in hiding after the camp site was set alight in what is believed to have been an arson attack.

