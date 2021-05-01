KZN police rearrest 1 more escaped prisoner, 15 still at large

About 31 of 45 trial awaiting prisoners initially escaped from a police truck in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - While the search continues for the remaining awaiting trial inmates who escaped, KwaZulu-Natal natal police have rearrested one more suspect bringing the total number of those at large to 15.

About 31 of 45 trial awaiting prisoners initially escaped from a police truck in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday after a group of heavily armed men overpowered two police officers transporting the inmates from a correctional facility to a local magistrates court.

The suspects pointed guns at the cops and forced them to open the rear of the truck.

“This morning, a multi-disciplinary intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of Thubelihle Dlomo who was arrested for murder. He was rearrested at 1am this morning in the KwaDukuza area. We are still tracking the movements of the remaining 15 awaiting trial prisoners that are still on the run,” said KwaZulu-Natal police Spokesperson Jay Naicker.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.