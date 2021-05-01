Honolulu police release 911 call made before Lindani Myeni's shooting

In the emergency call, a woman reports that a man had entered her home - she initially sounds relatively calm but as the call progresses, she gets more distraught and frantic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Honolulu police department has released the 911 call that prompted officers to respond to an apparent burglary where they shot and killed Lindani Myeni.

The former rugby player and father of two, died earlier this month after he was shot four times by police in Hawaii.

In the emergency call, a woman reports that a man had entered her home - she initially sounds relatively calm but as the call progresses, she gets more distraught and frantic.

Here's the 911 call that preceded the fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni by Honolulu police officers earlier this month: https://t.co/DcteTmXUt5 — Christina Jedra (@ChristinaJedra) May 1, 2021

While the 911 call does highlight the confusion of that fatal night, it also appears to offer few answers to lingering questions in the case.

BREAKING: HPD releases the 911 call made the night of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Nu'uanu that left 29-year-old Lindani Myeni dead



Full video here: https://t.co/qgFvK870sB pic.twitter.com/Bvq9h0BbwF — KITV4 (@KITV4) May 1, 2021

The video of the altercation between the 29-year-old and the police has been widely shared on social media.

It’s still unclear what sparked the confrontation, however, Honolulu police have denied any wrongdoing and allege that Myeni was violent.

Meanwhile Myeni's body is expected to arrive in South Africa on Saturday morning.

Family, friends, and government officials are set to receive the body at OR Tambo International Airport.

A prayer service will take place at the airport before his body departs to his final resting place in KwaZulu-Natal. He will be laid to rest next week.

Several officials and government dignitaries are expected to receive his body including the ANC Youth League.

League spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize explained, “The ANC Youth League will be present to receive the remains of Lindani Myeni, who was brutally murdered, as we continue to support his family and friends.”

The organisation has been vocal about the Honolulu Police Department and the US Embassy’s failure to release crucial information and footage regarding Myeni’s death.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.