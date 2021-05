GALLERY: 'You are home now' Lindani Myeni's body arrives in SA

Lungelo Matangira | A short prayer service was held at the OR Tambo International Airport where family, friends and government officials attended, before proceeding to his hometown of eSkhawini in KwaZulu-Natal.

The body of 29-year-old Lindani Myeni arrived in South Africa on Saturday morning from the US, where he was shot and killed by police in Hawaii.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.