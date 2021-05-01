Ex-Transnet boss ‘didn’t know’ Gigaba was involved in him being reinstated

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama appeared at the state capture inquiry this past week.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama on Friday said he didn’t know that former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba orchestrated his reinstatement after he was fired.

Gama once again appeared at the state capture inquiry, saying it was also a coincidence that he and Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa were in Dubai at the same time.

It ended a week of testimony which included President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Gama insisted he had never heard of Gigaba’s sister Gugu or knew that she was employed at Transnet.

The commission presented emails in which Gigaba communicated with executives in Gama’s office about Gugu, but Gama said Gigaba never talked to him about the appointment – and said he had nothing to do with it.

He also contradicted Norma Gigaba’s testimony and said he didn’t know that Gigaba was involved in him being reinstated.

Advocate Anton Myburgh asked, “So the evidence was that she had heard that you would be reinstated before you were. I think that’s a crisp summary. Have you got any comment on that?”

To which he replied, “I don’t know chair, what is it that I could comment on? I was not there.”

Gama denies any involvement in Trillian getting paid despite not doing any work or that his meeting with Essa in Dubai had anything to do with that.

He accused the commission of ambushing him, but he will return later this month.

