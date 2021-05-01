Cold snap set to persist in most parts of SA

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape have experienced a significant drop in temperatures.

JOHANNESBURG - The weather service is urging Gauteng residents to brace for chilly conditions as a cold snap persists over the province this weekend.

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape have experienced a significant drop in temperatures as well as showers and thundershowers in some areas.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu on Saturday said there was a chance of showers this weekend.

“What we have today is chilly conditions in the morning and it will be cool during the day. We have a high-pressure system that’s bringing in cooler air from the south Atlantic ocean so this will persist throughout the day and later on we have a slight chance of showers – a 30% chance of rain in Gauteng this afternoon.”

