Body of teen who drowned on school trip to beach is found

The teenager, who was from Idutywa, was one of 30 pupils on the outing Thursday at a holiday resort near East London.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a 15-year-old girl who drowned while on a school trip to the beach has been found.



An extensive search was launched after a drowning-in-progress was reported.

Her body was found a day later - washed up on the beach.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, said, “It’s alleged that she went for a swim and the current pulled her deep into the ocean. Respective sea rescue parties conducted a search, without success. But then earlier today her body washed up and it was confirmed she was the same girl who was reported to have drowned yesterday.”

