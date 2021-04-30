Zulu regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, passes away at 65

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was appointed regent of the Zulu nation following the passing of her husband, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last month.

DURBAN - Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, has passed away.

Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed Dlamini Zulu’s passing in a statement on Thursday night.

BREAKING NEWS: The Zulu Royal Household has announced the passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/pRgfgbf0ff EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2021

WATCH: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi gives details on the Queen Mantfombis passing. @NkoRaphael Supplied file. pic.twitter.com/SfbTdPklZB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2021

Buthelezi said that her passing had taken the Zulu royal household by surprise and left them utterly bereft but promised that there would be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu royal household and nation.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was appointed regent of the Zulu nation following the passing of her husband, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last month.

It was expected that her eldest son, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, would take over as the next king after a three-month mourning period.

The cause of her passing has not yet been stated, however, Eyewitness News understands that she was admitted to hospital last week.

Queen Mantfombi married King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1977, becoming his third wife.

She was aged 65 at the time of her passing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the amaZulu nation following the passing of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu just over a month after the nation lost its king.

In a statement on Friday morning, President Ramaphosa said that the country stood with the royal family and amaZulu in their compounded grief.

President mourns passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu nation https://t.co/f1q8RgJ3fd Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) April 30, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.