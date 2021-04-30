Go

Zulu regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, passes away at 65

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was appointed regent of the Zulu nation following the passing of her husband, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last month.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 22 September 2013, Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu attends the festival of ' Zulu 200' celebrating the existence of the Zulu Nation at the King Shaka International airport in Durban. Picture: AFP
DURBAN - Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, has passed away.

Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed Dlamini Zulu’s passing in a statement on Thursday night.

Buthelezi said that her passing had taken the Zulu royal household by surprise and left them utterly bereft but promised that there would be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu royal household and nation.

It was expected that her eldest son, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, would take over as the next king after a three-month mourning period.

The cause of her passing has not yet been stated, however, Eyewitness News understands that she was admitted to hospital last week.

Queen Mantfombi married King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1977, becoming his third wife.

She was aged 65 at the time of her passing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the amaZulu nation following the passing of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu just over a month after the nation lost its king.

In a statement on Friday morning, President Ramaphosa said that the country stood with the royal family and amaZulu in their compounded grief.

