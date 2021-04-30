Wits' Vilakazi hopes SA universities will lead scientific fight against COVID-19

During a virtual ceremony, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi was officially installed as the 16th Wits Vice-Chancellor - nine months after he was appointed to replace Professor Adam Habib.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly installed Wits University vice-chancellor, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, on Thursday said that he hoped South African universities would one day lead scientific developments on the COVID-19 vaccine front.

Since taking over, Vilakazi has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as burning issues with student fees and historic debt which resulted in "national shutdown" protests across the country.

He said he had big dreams for the universities.

“Sometimes we just need to lift our gaze from the problems we have and reimagine the future that will ensure that we, notwithstanding the challenges we have, but that we look forward to a future where we can take the universities in this country to a level where South Africa can be in a place where we produce our own vaccines and our own knowledge systems that will play a key role in taking this continent to the innovation age.”

