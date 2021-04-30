Go

Speaker Thandi Modise acquitted on all 6 charges of animal neglect

Lobby group AfriForum privately prosecuted National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on behalf of the NSPCA - after carcasses of sheep, ducks and 50 pigs were found on her Modderfontein farm in the North West in 2014.

FILE: The Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise on 11 June 2019. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has been acquitted on all 6 charges of animal neglect in the Potchefstroom Regional Court.

Modise had denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

