Speaker Thandi Modise acquitted on all 6 charges of animal neglect

Lobby group AfriForum privately prosecuted National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on behalf of the NSPCA - after carcasses of sheep, ducks and 50 pigs were found on her Modderfontein farm in the North West in 2014.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has been acquitted on all 6 charges of animal neglect in the Potchefstroom Regional Court.

Lobby group AfriForum privately prosecuted Modise on behalf of the NSPCA after carcasses of sheep, ducks and 50 pigs were found on her Modderfontein farm in the North West in 2014.

Modise had denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

#AnimalCruelty NSPCA: Its disheartening that Thandi Modise has walked free, after almost 7 years of pursuing justice for the animals that were subjected to heinous cruelty on her farm. LI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 30, 2021

