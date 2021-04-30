Ramaphosa wants other companies scrutinised for state capture, not just Guptas

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants private companies to be scrutinised for state capture and not just Gupta-linked business interests.

He also wants better protection for corruption whistle-blowers, saying that they’d been dealt a heavy hand.

Ramaphosa made the remarks while giving his closing remarks at the state capture inquiry on Thursday, wrapping up two days of evidence.

He spent two days giving evidence as African National Congress (ANC) leader, testifying about a range of issues, such as the party's cadre deployment policy and donations to his presidential campaign.

Concluding his appearance, Ramaphosa also focused on graft that was plaguing the private sector.

"If we could have reflected on greater scrutiny on entities other than the state in the way that they themselves aided and abetted state capture, it's not only Gupta-related companies that participated."

He thanked the media, as well as whistle-blowers, for their role in exposing the rot.

"Whistle-blowers have not had an easy time in our country. Once they blow the whistle, they've been subjected to enormous pressures that have affected them professionally, personally, career-wise."

Ramaphosa will return to the commission in May in his capacity as the country’s president.

