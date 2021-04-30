Protesting foreign nationals living in Bellville say they won't move

The government has given them two options - either repatriate or reintegrate into communities.

CAPE TOWN - Protesting foreigners living at Bellville site said they would not move - despite Friday’s deadline.

Hundreds were moved to tents in Bellville and Wingfield last year after they had occupied a church in Cape Town’s CBD following a protest at the UN Refugee Agency in October 2019.

The families living in a massive tent in Bellville said they were not going anywhere.

They maintained they wanted to leave South Africa - but did not want to return to their countries of origin.

Many had packed their bags and had placed them alongside their makeshift beds.

Refugee leader in Bellville Hafiz Mohammed said they were ready to face the police.

“Everybody has packed up. They are ready to go to jail. They have nowhere to go. They are ready to go to any other country because nobody is scared here, everybody is much stronger than before."

The Home Affairs Department had indicated it would start removing sanitation facilities and the tent from Friday.

