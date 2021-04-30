President Ramaphosa leads condolences after Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's death

Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said details on the Queen’s funeral arrangements would be announced soon.

DURBAN - Tributes continue to pour in following the passing of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu on Thursday.

Queen Dlamini Zulu was appointed regent after the death of her husband King Goodwill Zwelithini last month.

She was expected to lead the Zulu Nation until the end of a three-month mourning period within the family - after which a new king is expected to be announced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed condolences to the Zulu royal family on behalf of the nation.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has defined Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s passing as a double blow to the Zulu nation.

“At the beginning of March we lost his Majesty the King and we are now suffering the demise of her Majesty. We will continue to support the Royal House and ensure that the is stability in the family during this time."

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Sello Hatang said they were shocked by the queen’s passing.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the royal family, the nation of AmaZulu and the people of Eswatini. May her soul rest in power and peace."

