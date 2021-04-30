Go

Passing of Zulu regent won't leave leadership vacuum - Buthelezi

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was appointed regent after the death of her husband, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last month.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 22 September 2013, Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu attends the festival of ' Zulu 200' celebrating the existence of the Zulu Nation at the King Shaka International airport in Durban. Picture: AFP
DURBAN - Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said that there would be no leadership vacuum within the Zulu nation following the passing of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

She was expected to lead the Zulu nation until the end of a three-month mourning period within the family, after which a new king was expected to be announced.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: "It has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft."

Queen Dlamini Zulu married King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1977, becoming his third wife.

Together, they had seven children, with the oldest, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, being touted as a strong contender for the throne.

The late 65-year-old was of royal blood as the daughter of the late King Sobhuza II and sister to King Mswati III of eSwatini.

