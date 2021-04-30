NW ANC: We have no application from Mahumapelo & Lenkopane to appeal suspension

Former Premier Supra Mahumapelo and Women’s League leader Bitsa Lenkopane were suspended from the organisation after they were found guilty of misconduct and suspended for five years.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC North West’s disciplinary committee said it has not received an application to appeal the decision to suspend the membership of former Premier Supra Mahumapelo and Women’s League leader Bitsa Lenkopane.

Reports said Mahumapelo had approached the national body to appeal and bypassed the provincial body.

The pair were accused of running a parallel event during the campaign for by-elections in some municipalities last year.

Earlier reports said that they had been seeking to appeal the decision, but the office of the provincial party coordinator Hlomane Chauke said they hadn’t received an application.

In a letter written to secretary-general Ace Magashule - which Eyewitness News has seen - Hloma said they found it strange that Magashule did not copy North West structures when the national body was approached.

He said it was strange that Magashule misinterpreted some of the rules of the party.

