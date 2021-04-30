NPA welcomes hefty sentence handed to sex trafficker, Augustine Obono

In addition to three life terms, Augustine Obono was also sentenced to three years' imprisonment for kidnapping and seven years for keeping a brothel.

CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday welcomed the hefty sentence handed down to a sex trafficker in connection with the exploitation of a 12-year-old girl.

Augustine Obono, 44, was sentenced to three life terms behind bars in the High Court in Pretoria.

He had faced charges of human trafficking, rape, statutory rape and the sexual exploitation of a child.

In addition to the three life terms, Obono was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and seven years for keeping a brothel.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana, said: "Advocate Roos asked the judge to impose the minimum prescribed sentence, saying that a defenceless child was held in captive by the man and used as a sex slave while giving her drugs to control her."

In September 2016, the young girl met a woman at a park in Derdepoort while having a picnic with her friends.

The woman convinced the child to accompany her to a flat in Sunnyside in Pretoria and when they arrived there, the 12-year-old was handed to Obono for sexual exploitation.

Obono kept the minor in the flat, gave her drugs and forced her to have sex with five to six men a day.

In December 2016, the child managed to escape and made her way to her uncle's house in Mamelodi.

Police were alerted and the minor pointed out where she was enslaved for three months.

Obono was quickly arrested and has been in custody ever since.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.