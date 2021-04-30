Nelson Mandela Bay records dam levels below 13%

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the metro had not yet reached day zero - the day the taps run dry.

CAPE TOWN - The National Water and Sanitation Department has visited the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to discuss emergency plans to stop the taps from running dry.

The Metro has recorded low dam levels due to a devastating drought.

The current levels in Nelson Mandela Bay are below 13%.

“We are concerned that it is the driest period we’ve had in six years.

"That is very concerning and we are making sure that we are not getting into any minus day something else.”

Sisulu said new water restrictions would be imposed to manage the water consumption.

Rand Water will also deploy 14 water tankers to the metro.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro council has approved the construction of a desalination plant in the municipality - but that project will be concluded in June 2022.

