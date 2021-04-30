Mango staff frustrated, in the dark over outstanding salaries

On Wednesday, all Mango's flights across the country were suspended for almost a full day due to outstanding debt.

JOHANNESBURG - Mango Airline staff on Friday said that they were going into weekend talks "extremely frustrated" with no clarity on whether they’d get their salaries from the cash-strapped carrier.

The state-owned airline is still waiting to hear from the Public Enterprises Department about exactly when it will receive a cash injection from government.

On Wednesday, all Mango's flights across the country were suspended for almost a full day due to outstanding debt. However, it managed to make a partial payment to Airports Company South Africa.

The South African Cabin Crew Association's president Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi said that workers had been left in this difficult position with no certainty around whether they’d get their next salary - a situation she believed could have been avoided because the situation was raised with them last August.

“To be faced with the fact that they are probably not going to get salaries for the foreseeable future, or May and June, as we’ve heard, is daunting. We have prayer groups happening – people are really praying."

Government has delayed the much-needed funding for Mango, promising on a number of occasions that money would be paid.

The shortage of cash led to the airline having to park its planes on Wednesday and left angry customers stranded at airports around the country.

The airline might be faced with more trouble, with thousands of customers likely to use the Consumer Protection Act in an attempt to get their money refunded.

