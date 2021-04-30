Mahumapelo's ANC membership still intact with his suspension appeal - Magashule

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule has informed Supra Mahumapelo that his party membership remains intact while he appeals his five-year suspension.

In a letter, Magashule said that Mahumapelo's intention to appeal his sanction had been noted and he assured the former ANC North West chairperson that he remained a member of the ANC in the meantime.

Mahumapelo has insisted there was an ongoing campaign to politically damage his reputation.

He's hit out at the interim provincial committee, criticising its handling of his disciplinary hearing, its protracted stay in office and the overall running of the province.

Mahumapelo also took issue with the sanction calling for him to receive political mentorship from former President Thabo Mbeki.

