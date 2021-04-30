KZN police appeal for help in tracking down 15 prison escapees

On Wednesday 31 prisoners made a run for it when a truck transporting 45 prisoners from a prison to the Pietermaritzburg magistrates court were confronted by five heavily armed men.

DURBAN - The public is being urged to help look for 15 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from a police truck in Pietermaritzburg.

On Wednesday two police officers were transporting 45 prisoners from a prison to the Pietermaritzburg magistrates court when they were confronted by five heavily armed men.

They forced the officers to open the truck and 31 prisoners made a run for it.

Sixteen prisoners have so far been re-arrested, with the latest caught earlier on Friday.

The police’s Jay Naicker said 19-year-old Thubelihle Dlomo - who is awaiting trial for murder - was found in the KwaDukuza area.

“We are still tracking the movements of the remaining 15 awaiting-trial prisoners that are still on the run. Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is requested to contact the police.”

Those on the run include five murder accused and an alleged rapist.

Frank Lutchman (23) - immigration act, George Paul (29. No image has been provided for 43-year-old Mlungisi Mncwabe who is accused of attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/IoCFUk2dJX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 30, 2021

Residents in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas have been urged to exercise caution while the prisoners are still at large.

