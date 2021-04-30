Hundreds of foreign nationals expected to vacate CT facilities today

Hundreds of foreign nationals have been accommodated temporarily in tents in Bellville and Wingfield for about a year.

CAPE TOWN - Friday is D-Day for a group of protesting refugees to vacate from two sites in Cape Town.

They had participated in a sit-in outside the UN Refugee Agency in October 2019 but found refuge in a church off Green Market Square.

More than a week ago, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the protesting foreigners needed to decide either to repatriate or reintegrate into communities.

And while some indicated they would take the option of going back to their countries of origin, others decided to resettle.

However, some said that they were not taking either option, but on Friday the tents were to be taken down.

Director-General at Department of Home Affairs Tommy Makhode said: “There will be no shelter, and there will be no ablution facilities."

He said that no one would be going to a third country, specifically Canada.

“They were being misled to believe that government could operate as a transport agency or a tourist agency to transport people to destinations that they desired.”

He said that over R1 million had been spent on the refugees so far, and that didn't include the costs incurred by the City of Cape Town.

