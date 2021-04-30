Human Settlements Dept commits itself to eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa

Community members on Thursday said criminals were selling the government subsidised houses to unsuspecting and desperate families for up R80,000 - with the help of councillors and housing officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Settlements Department has committed itself to eradicating housing corruption in Tembisa and surrounding areas.

The allocation of RDP houses and stands in the Johannesburg community has been marred by allegations of corruption and fraud involving a criminal syndicate.

Community members on Thursday said that criminals were selling the government subsidised houses to unsuspecting and desperate families for up R80,000 with the help of councillors and housing officials.

The area has subsequently become flooded by illegal occupants at the expense of destitute beneficiaries, most of whom were living in makeshift homes.

The country’s housing crisis has reached boiling point in Tembisa as RDP houses were believed to have been allocated to families who did not qualify.

In frustration, they turned to 702’s Aubrey Masango, who visited the area, along with the housing ministry on Thursday.

The Department’s Mcintosh Polela said that it was disgraceful that officials were taking advantage of people’s desperation for their own enrichment.

Polela said that he acknowledges the community’s lack of trust in the RDP process and its systematic failures..

“I cannot stand here and say, ‘I am a messiah that can solve all your problems tomorrow’. You have given us names of people that are allocating those houses and I can assure you that we will put those people on the spot to ensure we get them.”

Community members allege that the syndicate has also colluded with law enforcement and fear the protentional danger in blowing the whistle against the criminals.

