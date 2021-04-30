Siyabonga Gama shocked he signed a R93 million invoice to Gupta-linked Trillian

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama said he cannot say whether it's true that Trillian was paid for doing nothing because he did not have any knowledge of the work of treasury at Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG - At the state capture inquiry, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama was shocked to hear he signed an invoice to pay Gupta-linked Trillian R93 million - for work done by Regiments which had already been paid the same amount.

Gama on Friday concluded another appearance at the Zondo commission.

Forensic investigations had also found that a few days later, 80% of that money was transferred to a Gupta entity.

However, most shocking is that Regiments had already been paid for the same work – to raise capital for more than a thousand locomotives.

Gama is expected to conclude his testimony later this month.

